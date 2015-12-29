Burn ban called in 9 counties in central, eastern Washington

UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) — State regulators are banning outdoor burning in nine counties in central and eastern Washington due to concerns about air pollution.

The Department of Ecology says the burn ban will begin 4 p.m. Tuesday and is expected to continue through Monday. The agency says forecasts call for stagnant air conditions in the region, which could lead to unhealthy air pollution levels.

Under the ban, residential, agricultural and forest burning is prohibited in Kittitas, Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Asotin and Walla Walla counties.

The use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces or inserts is banned unless the devices are a home’s only heat source. Wood stoves, pellet stoves and other devices that are certified are allowed.