Kevin is all grown up in Macaulay Culkin's 'Home Alone' parody

(CNN) — Perhaps being stuck “Home Alone” was more traumatic than we thought.

In the new comedy Web series “:DRYVRS,” Macaulay Culkin reprises his role as Kevin McCallister, the adorable and resourceful 8-year-old who was left behind in the 1990 hit “Home Alone.”

Except now, Kevin is in his 30s, and he’s got a few issues.

Culkin co-stars with series creator Jack Dishel in the first episode. Dishel plays an on-demand car service passenger who encounters a series of unfortunate drivers.

Culkin is his driver — who can’t drive.

And he’s got more than his share of deeply entrenched woes dating to that time when he was 8 and his family went on vacation for Christmas and forgot him.

“I had to fend off my house from two psychopath home invaders. I was just a kid,” he laments.

Still, the wily tactics he used against the would-be burglars come in handy decades later when the pair encounters a carjacker.

The message is plain: Regardless of his age, don’t mess with Kevin McCallister.