Kanye and Kim announce their new son is named Saint West

(CNN) — World, meet Saint West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband, Kanye West, have named their infant son, who was born Saturday.

Kim announced the name Monday afternoon in a tweet that said only, “SAINT WEST,” along with emojis representing all four members of their growing clan.

Saint weighed in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and joins older sister North, born June 15, 2013, in one of the world’s most scrutinized celebrity families. His name may disappoint fans hoping for another directional moniker, along with those on the Internet who were urging the couple to name the boy “Easton.”

Kardashian, 35, and West, 38, have been married since May 2014.

The Kardashian family is well-known for preferring “K” names — at least for its girls. In addition to Kim, there are her sisters Khloe and Kourtney and their younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.