Check the latest school closures and delays

DUI suspected in overnight crash that injured teen

Posted 11:49 AM, December 5, 2015, by , Updated at 11:55AM, December 5, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue teenager is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash early Saturday morning.

Bellevue police say that just after midnight, officers were responding to a call near the Enatai Beach Park when they saw a car speeding through the area eastbound on 106th Ave SE. The vehicle. a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, left the road and hit a wall near the intersection with 108th Ave SE.

Officers say the vehicle was carrying a driver and two passengers.

The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old Bellevue resident, was found unconscious and had to be transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault. Police say they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The uninjured rear seat passenger escaped the crashed car and fled before officials arrived on scene, police found him at a nearby residence 2 hours later. He was brought in for questioning but he has since been released.