× DUI suspected in overnight crash that injured teen

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue teenager is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car crash early Saturday morning.

Bellevue police say that just after midnight, officers were responding to a call near the Enatai Beach Park when they saw a car speeding through the area eastbound on 106th Ave SE. The vehicle. a 2008 Chrysler Sebring, left the road and hit a wall near the intersection with 108th Ave SE.

Officers say the vehicle was carrying a driver and two passengers.

The front seat passenger, a 16-year-old Bellevue resident, was found unconscious and had to be transported to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault. Police say they believe alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

The uninjured rear seat passenger escaped the crashed car and fled before officials arrived on scene, police found him at a nearby residence 2 hours later. He was brought in for questioning but he has since been released.