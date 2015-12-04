Charlie Sheen’s ex-fiancée sues, alleges assault, battery, failure to disclose HIV

Charlie Sheen’s former fiancée has filed a lawsuit accusing him of assault, battery, false imprisonment and failure to disclose to her that he was HIV-positive.

Scottine Ross filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. She is seeking $1 million and earnings from Sheen’s canceled TV show, “Anger Management,” which was part of an alleged agreement between the couple.

Sheen told NBC’s “Today” show on November 17 that he was diagnosed as HIV-positive about four years ago and that a few people who knew his status were demanding money from him to keep the secret.

“Charlie Sheen intends to vigorously defend the lawsuit filed by Scottine Ross,” a statement from Sheen’s attorney said. “We are confident that Mr. Sheen will prevail on his claims for affirmative relief against her.”

Ross, an adult film actress known as Brett Rossi, and Sheen were in a relationship from November 2013 to October 2014, according to the suit.

$10,000 for sex, lawsuit alleges

Court documents filed by Ross say they first met “for the sole purpose of engaging in sex” and that “he would pay her $10,000.”

Ross said what started as a sex-for-hire relationship developed into a romantic relationship and she believed “that they would eventually be getting married.”

Ross said Sheen “became a different person” while drinking to excess and doing drugs, becoming “violent and abusive.”

The lawsuit alleges that, on several occasions, Sheen locked Ross in the bathroom, pushed her, dragged her by the arms, placed her in a chokehold and pointed an unloaded gun at her and repeatedly pulled the trigger.

Relationship allegedly ended with text message

Ross said she found out Sheen was HIV-positive when she discovered medication in a cabinet. Sheen then admitted his condition, the lawsuit alleges. Ross said she and Sheen had already had sex several times.

The lawsuit does not say whether Ross is HIV-positive.

“As a result of this exposure, plaintiff has suffered serious emotional distress from a reasonable fear that she will contract HIV,” the lawsuit said.

The court document also describes several alleged bizarre episodes. In one of them, the lawsuit said, Sheen tried to feed Ross French fries on a plane trip. When Ross refused, Sheen allegedly threw the fries across the plane, tossed his iPad on the floor, then stomped on it. In Hawaii, he allegedly threw her Tiffany bracelet into the ocean during a boat trip.

The court documents said that when Ross told Sheen she was pregnant and wanted to name their child “Charlie” if the baby was a girl, Sheen told her he did “did not want his child to have his blood type (HIV-positive) and that she should have an abortion,” which, according to the lawsuit, she did

Ross said Sheen ended their relationship by sending a text message. She said she went into an “emotional tailspin and attempted to commit suicide.”