Another resort opening for the ski season! Stevens Pass opens Friday

STEVENS PASS, Wash. — Stevens Pass Mountain Resort announced that it was opening for the season on Friday, December 4.

Skiers and snowboarders will have access to to Daisy chairlift, the Rope Tow with Rail Park and a Magic Carpet for opening day.

“We are excited to get going for the 2015–16 winter season,” said Stevens Pass Mountain Resort General Manager, Bill Bourton. “The forecast continues to look good and we are anxious to get the resort into full-swing for the season.”

Lift tickets will be $20 for guests ages 16-19 and just $15 for ages 7-15 and will increase as additional terrain is added. Guest Relations will be open from 8am-4pm.

Repairs to Highway 2 have been completed and the road is open in both directions.