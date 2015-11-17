× McDonald’s says goodbye Dollar Menu, hello to ‘McPick 2’

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the Dollar Menu, take two.

McDonald’s hopes it has a catchy, new deal that will be as hugely popular as its Dollar Menu. The fast-food chain will launch the “McPick 2” menu in January, which will let customers pick two of the following items for $2: a McDouble, a McChicken, small fries and mozzarella sticks.

The offering has gained the necessary votes from franchisees to make it onto the national menu, and will be available in U.S. restaurants for five weeks starting Jan. 4. After that,McDonald’s said it may change the details of the offering, but will stick with the “McPick” concept and name.

It’s just the latest effort by McDonald’s to revive slumping sales.