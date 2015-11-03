Check the latest school closures and delays

Man found dead in 2nd fatal shooting overnight in Tacoma

Posted 7:36 AM, November 3, 2015, by , Updated at 10:55AM, November 3, 2015
TACOMA — Police found a man who had been shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Tacoma.

Tacoma police were called around 6:15 a.m. to M.L.K. Jr. Way & S 10th Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said they were searching for a suspect but no description was given.

Police gave no further details.

This is the second fatal shooting in Tacoma in less than 7 hours. A teenager was killed and another man shot late Monday.

