Washington unemployment rate down to 5.2 percent

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s unemployment rate saw a slight dip in September, but the state saw an overall loss of 2,200 jobs from the previous month.

The newest numbers released by the state’s Employment Security Department Wednesday show that the jobless rate for September was 5.2 percent, down from August’s 5.3 percent.

Two different surveys are used to calculate unemployment figures and job losses and gains. The unemployment rate represents the percentage of the labor force that is unemployed and actively looking for work. People who have stopped looking for work aren’t counted. The job gains and losses estimates are based on a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of businesses.

The national unemployment rate for September was 5.1 percent.