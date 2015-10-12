× Lacey man shoots wife 3 times before killing himself in Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old Lacey man shot his wife three times before shooting and killing himself in a Tacoma parking lot.

The News Tribune reports Fidel Guevara followed his wife when she left early Sunday to stay elsewhere for the night.

He reportedly fired into her car after she pulled into a parking lot with restaurants and businesses near South 72nd Street and Interstate 5.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials declined to give her condition Monday.

Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the couple had been having marital problems and Guevara’s wife had been in the process of moving.

After shooting her, Cool says Guevara fatally shot himself and that his car hit the back of a restaurant.

No further details were released.