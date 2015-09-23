× Columbia River water levels hit 6-year low

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters say the Columbia River will hit a six-year low but is trending upward.

The Oregonian reports that the river is usually low in late summer and early fall. But between widespread drought and last winter’s record low snowpacks, hydrologists at Portland’s Northwest River Forecast Center predict that the Columbia River in Portland will hit its lowest in six years.

They originally expected a 15-year low, but forecaster Andy Bryant says it looks like it won’t be as dramatic as they first thought.

The river was only about 2 feet above the river bed on Tuesday, but is expected to rise to 4 feet Wednesday and nearly 4.5 feet by Oct. 1.