Check the latest school closures and delays

Columbia River water levels hit 6-year low

Posted 7:26 AM, September 23, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Columbia River, with Mount Hood in the background. From Getty Images.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters say the Columbia River will hit a six-year low but is trending upward.

The Oregonian reports that the river is usually low in late summer and early fall. But between widespread drought and last winter’s record low snowpacks, hydrologists at Portland’s Northwest River Forecast Center predict that the Columbia River in Portland will hit its lowest in six years.

They originally expected a 15-year low, but forecaster Andy Bryant says it looks like it won’t be as dramatic as they first thought.

The river was only about 2 feet above the river bed on Tuesday, but is expected to rise to 4 feet Wednesday and nearly 4.5 feet by Oct. 1.