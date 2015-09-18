CAPTURED: King County sex offender Joe Brown arrested in Las Vegas by U.S. Marshals

CAPTURED — The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Investigation Strike Team and Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team arrested Level 2 sex offender Joe Brown in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 6th. He has been on the run since 2015. Deputies say Brown was located thanks to a Washington’s Most Wanted tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

He was booked into the Clark County jail on his fugitive warrant from King County where he was wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

His criminal history includes Failure to Register as a Sex offender in 2008 and 2013 as well as Robbery 1 (3 counts – 2008).

He is WMW Capture #1092 thanks to tips from our followers.

WANTED BY DOC IN KING COUNTY —

An easy way to spot missing sex offender, Joe Brown, is that officers say he walks on a pair of prosthetic legs.

He was convicted of kidnapping in Nevada in 1999, now he’s failing to register as a sex offender after being busted for preying on an 11 year old girl. “In this incident he entered the bathroom while the young victim was taking a bath. She was able to kick him out of the bathroom and yet he entered again and that’s when he sexually assaulted her. He later told police he thought she was her mother,” says Department of Corrections Ofc. Emily Isaacs. “This is an individual whose been on the run for quite some time. We need your help to find him so he does not prey on anyone else.”

Joe Brown’s huge rap sheet also includes convictions for domestic violence assault, robbery, theft and a prior failure to register as a sex offender in 2008.

He’s known to go by “Richard Lewis” and use the fake first names “Ok” and “Orallen.”

He has a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

If you know where he’s hiding, call an anonymous tip into:

