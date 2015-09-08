2 people killed near Manson; manhunt is on for shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSON, Wash. -- Two people were shot and killed Tuesday near an orchard between Manson and Chelan.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, someone called 9-1-1 after 2 p.m. to report a shooting on Ivan Morse Road.

Officials said this happened in a remote location and detectives were headed to the scene.

Chelan and Manson schools were reportedly on lockdown while authorities searched for the shooter. School officials said all students were safe.

Authorities closed Ivan Morse Road at Wapato Lake Road, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Other details were not immediately available.

47.893254 -120.134980