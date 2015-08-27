Police investigate shooting on I-5, close ramp to SR 518

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA -- The ramp to State Route 518 and Southcenter Boulevard from southbound Interstate 5 will be closed Thursday morning as law enforcement agencies investigate a shooting.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted that the ramps would close for an unknown amount of time Thursday morning.

WSP assisting Tukwila PD with a shooting that occurred on I-5 near SR 518. ATF is asking that WSP close SB I-5 to SR 518 and to Southcenter. — Trooper Chris Webb (@wspd2pio) August 27, 2015

To clarify: SB I-5 to SR 518 and SB I-5 to Southcenter are expected to be closed for investigation of the earlier shooting. — Trooper Chris Webb (@wspd2pio) August 27, 2015

According to Tukwila police, someone from a motorcycle fired shots at officers serving a warrant to a home near I-5 in the 14900 block of 51st Avenue South. At least seven shots were fired, police said, but no one was injured.

The suspect took off immediately following the shooting, police said, and is still on the loose.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.