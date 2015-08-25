× Report: Pierce County doctor let students inject drugs, practiced while drunk

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Medical Commission has suspended a Pierce County doctor after Virginia revoked his license for allowing military medical students to conduct invasive procedures on each other.

The commission said Dr. John Hagmann of Gig Harbor also let students inject each other with drugs, sometimes in combination with alcohol.

Hagmann is a government contractor who trains the military in combat medicine.

Documents from the Virginia Board of Medicine investigation say Hagmann photographed and manipulated a drunk student’s genitals; told them to consume alcohol and then injected them with a hallucinogen to test its effects on their cognitive skills.

Virginia revoked his license on July 6 based on several violations, including practicing while he drank and dispensing drugs without a license.

A message left for Hagmann wasn’t immediately returned.

According to the Washington Post, board members in testimony to revoke Hagmann’s license were so shocked, they often held their hands over their mouths. The board concluded the retired Army lieutenant colonel had used students “for personal gain and sexual gratification.”