Vancouver City Council weighs personal fireworks ban

Posted 10:04 AM, August 18, 2015, by
fireworks2

(FILE PHOTO)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city of Vancouver, Washington, is weighing a ban on personal fireworks within city limits following a Fourth of July that saw a spike in property damages and emergency calls.

The Columbian newspaper reports that the Vancouver City Council appears to favor a ban though some wanted first to consider a citizens’ advisory vote.

The Vancouver Fire Department told the council on Monday that property loss from fireworks-related blazes peaked this year at more than $570,000. This year, emergency calls surged to an average of 900 a day around the holiday, a jump from previous years.

Under state law, changes to fireworks regulations require notice of 365 days. The council must have a new ordinance in place by July 3, 2016 for it to be effective the following year.