× Two men surrender after 21-year-old killed in dispute outside Skyway restaurant

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says two brothers from Renton have turned themselves in for investigation into the killing of a 21-year-old man in the Skyway area earlier this month.

Detectives say one of the brothers is a 23-year-old who is suspected of being the shooter, while the other is 27. They were booked into King County Jail on Monday for investigation related to the shooting and to rendering criminal assistance.

The shooting occurred the evening of Aug. 12 as two groups of people fought in a parking lot south of Seattle.

Detectives say they do not believe any additional suspects are at large.