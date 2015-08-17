× 1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after prank gone wrong ends in shooting

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — A 23-year-old Puyallup man has been arrested for assault after he shot a friend who played a joke on him by sneaking up to his house at night.

Police spokesman Scott Engle says the victim, a 25-year-old Puyallup man, and another friend went to the man’s home to try to scare him. The friend who lived at the home called out to the two, but they hid outside in a tall grassy area by the house.

Police say the man then fired a shotgun, shooting his friend once in the chest and shoulder area around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The shooter and the other friend loaded the victim into a car and drove him to a local hospital.

The victim was later taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The suspected shooter was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree assault.