× State releases funds for 3 drought-relief projects

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state ecology officials are sending emergency funds to support three drought-relief projects.

Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon says they’re moving quickly to support critical water supplies for communities, farmers and fish.

The three grants will help pay half the costs of projects that focus on drought-relief.

One grant for $47,000 will pay for a new well in Stevens County.

One grant for about $28,800 will increase water conservation in Benton County and about $74,400 will protect spawning salmon in the Dungeness River on the Olympic Peninsula.

The money for the projects comes from the $16 million approved by the Legislature to cover the next two years of drought hardships statewide.