Sounders FC add big name to roster as Designated Player

SEATTLE — The Sounders FC expanded their power-packed roster Friday with the signing of a new designated player, heralded as an international soccer star.

The Sounders announced the signing of 31-year-old forward Nelson Valdez. The exact terms of Valdez’s deal were not immediately disclosed.

Valdez, a forward from Paraguay, will play in one of the Sounders’ three designated player roles. He joins Obafemi Martins and Clint Dempsey as the designated players on the club.

Valdez spent 15 seasons in European Football, including appearances in the highly regarded German Bundesliga. He made his professional debut in 2000 at age 16, scoring 11 goals in 22 appearances.

Valdez is largely known for his finishing ability, along with his quick feet.

“Nelson is very good at creating and scoring goals,” Sounders FC Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. “His technical ability and smart movement can change games.”

The Sounders FC are 10-2-11 in the MLS Western Conference, 1 point behind the Portland Timbers.