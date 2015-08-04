WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

It’s final: Ferry fares going up, starting Oct. 1

Posted 4:13 PM, August 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to raise ferry fares, starting on Oct. 1.

The following changes will be made to fares over the next year:

  • October 1, 2015: A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers.
  • October 1, 2015: The current over-height surcharge for vehicles less than 22 feet in length is eliminated.
  • October 1, 2015: The over-height waiver currently in place for qualifying disability vehicles 22- to 30-feet long will be expanded to include any feature necessary to accommodate a disability on the vehicle, that may add height, rather than limiting it to a lift or other mechanism.
  • May 1, 2016: A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers.
  • May 1, 2016: The over-height fare threshold for vehicles 22- to 30-feet long will be reduced from the current 7 feet 6 inches, to 7 feet 2 inches.

The commission held open public hearings on the fare increases in Friday Harbor, Whidbey Island, Bremerton and Seattle.

The increases are designed to generate $357 million between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2017,the commission said.

 