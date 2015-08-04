It’s final: Ferry fares going up, starting Oct. 1

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Transportation Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to raise ferry fares, starting on Oct. 1.

The following changes will be made to fares over the next year:

October 1, 2015 : A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers.

: A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers. October 1, 2015 : The current over-height surcharge for vehicles less than 22 feet in length is eliminated.

: The current over-height surcharge for vehicles less than 22 feet in length is eliminated. October 1, 2015 : The over-height waiver currently in place for qualifying disability vehicles 22- to 30-feet long will be expanded to include any feature necessary to accommodate a disability on the vehicle, that may add height, rather than limiting it to a lift or other mechanism.

: The over-height waiver currently in place for qualifying disability vehicles 22- to 30-feet long will be expanded to include any feature necessary to accommodate a disability on the vehicle, that may add height, rather than limiting it to a lift or other mechanism. May 1, 2016 : A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers.

: A 2.5 percent fare increase for vehicles and a 1 percent fare increase for passengers. May 1, 2016: The over-height fare threshold for vehicles 22- to 30-feet long will be reduced from the current 7 feet 6 inches, to 7 feet 2 inches.

The commission held open public hearings on the fare increases in Friday Harbor, Whidbey Island, Bremerton and Seattle.

The increases are designed to generate $357 million between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2017,the commission said.