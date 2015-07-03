Witnesses talk of fast-moving Auburn brush fire that closed part of SR 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- Valley Firefighters battled a large brush fire Friday along State Route 18 that forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of the highway in the afternoon for a couple of hours.

Eastbound lanes of SR 18 at State Route 164 were closed just after 2 p.m. Friday, and traffic backed up for miles.

More than 20 fire department units responded to the scene from multiple agencies in south King County, the Valley Regional Fire Authority said.

One home was evacuated as a precaution, but there was no structural damage from the fire and no injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Valley Firefighters said they had contained the blaze, and the State Patrol tweeted at 4:14 p.m. that the eastbound lanes of SR 18 had been reopened to traffic.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter provided aerial reconnaissance for the firefighters battling the blaze.