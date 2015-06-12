WMW viewer tip, craving for ice cream lead to arrest of accused Snohomish County robber



CAPTURED June 16, 2015 —

A viewer who saw Tyler Hooten on Washington’s Most Wanted called 911 when they saw him eating ice cream in McDonald’s in Everett.

He was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County jail for Robbery in the 2nd degree.

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY June 12, 2015 —

Tyler Hooten is wanted for Robbery in Snohomish County.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force say Hooten is homeless and a known thief and drug user.

He has multiple arrests for Robbery, Theft, Shoplifting, Failing to Return Rental Property and Warrants.

Please keep an eye out for him in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle.

If you spot him or know where he’s hiding, call an anonymous tip into:

