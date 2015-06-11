WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Popular adult website crowdfunds for tape filmed in space

Posted 10:36 AM, June 11, 2015, by , Updated at 12:12PM, June 11, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Getty Images.

LOS ANGLES — Oh, the jokes we could make.

Popular adult film website PornHub, which claims to be the world’s biggest pornography site, has started a crowdfunding effort that hopes to raise $3.4 million dollars in order to film an adult movie in space.

Money for the film, which would star adult actors Johnny Sins and Eva Lovia, is being raised on crowdfunding site IndiGogo.

PornHub compared itself to other space titans in the announcement for the crowdfunding Thursday.

“Pornhub is teaming up with top ranking adult studio Digital Playground in joining the ranks of Armstrong and Gagarin in pioneering a one of a kind mission to defy gravity, make history, and push the boundaries of intergalactic ‘Sexploration’ by filming the first ever sextape in space,” the site announced on its crowdfunding page.

The Washington Post confirmed with site officials, that yes, this is indeed real.

“This is actually 100 percent real,” one of PornHub’s vice presidents told the Post.

Though space pioneering is usually reserved for governments and eccentric billionaires, it’s not extremely unprecedented that an adult entertainment site get in on the action, the Post reports. Adult videos with space themes often sell well, the Post reports, and adult site revenues are usually off the charts.

“While PornHub is privately held and its valuation is hard to estimate, it’s said that 30 percent of all data transmitted by the Internet is porn,” the Post reports.

PornHub has a long way to go before astronauts/adult film stars head into space, however. As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the site had only raised around $9,000 of its $3.4 million goal.

For more on this story, click here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s