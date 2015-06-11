× Popular adult website crowdfunds for tape filmed in space

LOS ANGLES — Oh, the jokes we could make.

Popular adult film website PornHub, which claims to be the world’s biggest pornography site, has started a crowdfunding effort that hopes to raise $3.4 million dollars in order to film an adult movie in space.

Money for the film, which would star adult actors Johnny Sins and Eva Lovia, is being raised on crowdfunding site IndiGogo.

PornHub compared itself to other space titans in the announcement for the crowdfunding Thursday.

“Pornhub is teaming up with top ranking adult studio Digital Playground in joining the ranks of Armstrong and Gagarin in pioneering a one of a kind mission to defy gravity, make history, and push the boundaries of intergalactic ‘Sexploration’ by filming the first ever sextape in space,” the site announced on its crowdfunding page.

The Washington Post confirmed with site officials, that yes, this is indeed real.

“This is actually 100 percent real,” one of PornHub’s vice presidents told the Post.

Though space pioneering is usually reserved for governments and eccentric billionaires, it’s not extremely unprecedented that an adult entertainment site get in on the action, the Post reports. Adult videos with space themes often sell well, the Post reports, and adult site revenues are usually off the charts.

“While PornHub is privately held and its valuation is hard to estimate, it’s said that 30 percent of all data transmitted by the Internet is porn,” the Post reports.

PornHub has a long way to go before astronauts/adult film stars head into space, however. As of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, the site had only raised around $9,000 of its $3.4 million goal.

