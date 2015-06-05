Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrest of accused identity thief wanted in Spokane County

FUGITIVE CAPTURED July 22, 2015 —

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says tips called into Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest led to the arrest of Marlana Forczek on Wednesday.

She was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

FUGITIVE WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY June 5, 2015 —

Detectives say Marlana Forczek takes advantage of her friends and family to commit identity theft crimes like the ones she’s wanted for in Spokane County.

Detectives there say they have several cases against Forczek where she had innocent friends or relatives unknowingly cash or deposit stolen checks she swiped from various victims.

Detectives say she’s also used ATM cards belonging to her so-called friends to get cash without them knowing.

If you know where she’s hiding, call an anonymous tip into:

CRIME STOPPERS: 1-800-222-TIPS

You must call the Crime Stoppers hotline with your tip to be eligible to receive a cash reward for information leading to a fugitive’s arrest.

CLICK HERE for information on how to TEXT A TIP to Crime Stoppers.