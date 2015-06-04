Man shot in Seattle refused to share pot, police say
SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot in the leg in Seattle for refusing to share his marijuana.
Seattlepi.com reports that Seattle police reports show that a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk smoking pot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pioneer Square when another man asked if he could partake.
When the smoking man passed on sharing, the other man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before taking off.
A police officer found the victim lying on the ground in a large pool of blood. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is reported in serious condition.
Officers were unable to find the shooter, who was described as a 21-year-old man wearing all black.
4 comments
Kit
Sorry the victim got shot, but this isn’t the mellow peace and love hippy era anymore. People are angry, armed and wired on edgy drugs. Don’t stand around in Pioneer Square at any time. Too many bums in that part of town.
erp
Dirtbag city.
David
With all due respect I think it’s irresponsible journalism to use a photo from a cannabis job fair in another state in 2015 to illustrate a story about a violent person shooting another person. This isn’t a story about cannabis the story about violence…
dg54321
What a peaceful city Seattle has become.