LIVE: Authorities are speaking ahead of a ‘potentially crippling’ snowstorm
WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Man shot in Seattle refused to share pot, police say

Posted 7:11 AM, June 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
At Denver’s First Cannabis Job Fair, New Employment Opportunities

A cannabis plant greets job seekers as they sign in at CannaSearch, Colorado's first cannabis job fair, on March 13, 2014 in Denver,

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot in the leg in Seattle for refusing to share his marijuana.

Seattlepi.com reports that Seattle police reports show that a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk smoking pot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pioneer Square when another man asked if he could partake.

When the smoking man passed on sharing, the other man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before taking off.

A police officer found the victim lying on the ground in a large pool of blood. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is reported in serious condition.

Officers were unable to find the shooter, who was described as a 21-year-old man wearing all black.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • Kit

    Sorry the victim got shot, but this isn’t the mellow peace and love hippy era anymore. People are angry, armed and wired on edgy drugs. Don’t stand around in Pioneer Square at any time. Too many bums in that part of town.

    Reply
  • David

    With all due respect I think it’s irresponsible journalism to use a photo from a cannabis job fair in another state in 2015 to illustrate a story about a violent person shooting another person. This isn’t a story about cannabis the story about violence…

    Reply