Man shot in Seattle refused to share pot, police say

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man was shot in the leg in Seattle for refusing to share his marijuana.

Seattlepi.com reports that Seattle police reports show that a 35-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk smoking pot around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pioneer Square when another man asked if he could partake.

When the smoking man passed on sharing, the other man reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before taking off.

A police officer found the victim lying on the ground in a large pool of blood. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is reported in serious condition.

Officers were unable to find the shooter, who was described as a 21-year-old man wearing all black.