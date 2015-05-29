Big storage unit discovery has Snohomish County detectives trying to reunite victims with their stolen items

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — The North Snohomish County Property Crimes Unit recovered dozens of items recently while serving a search warrant at a storage unit in Everett.

Officers found everything from sports memorabilia and silverware to generators. “We’d like to get that stuff back to them because we know it’s expensive, some of it’s irreplaceable, there’s certain collectable items, baseball cards, jerseys that are signed that we know have some sentimental value to people and also some high-dollar items that we’d like to get back,” says Snohomish County Det. Glenn DeWitt.

Take a good look at the photos in the gallery above and CLICK HERE to take a look at all the photos and to get in contact with detectives if any of the stolen items are yours.