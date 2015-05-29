WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

82-year-old man slashes woman’s tires because she was sitting in his favorite bingo seat (VIDEO)

Posted 8:10 AM, May 29, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — An 82-year-old Florida man was arrested because he allegedly slashed a woman’s tires because she was sitting in his favorite bingo seat.

Fred Smith is charged with criminal mischief to a vehicle after he used an ice pick to deflate the tires on Ethel Britt’s van.

Smith apparently stormed out of a bingo game last week at the Lake Ashton Club House and punctured Britt’s tires because she was sitting in his chair.

“I didn’t think anyone would be low enough to do that to my car because I didn’t know I had any enemies in my life,” she told WTVT. “I thought everybody was my friend, but undoubtedly I have one enemy. I didn’t know it meant that much to him to do that to my tires.”

Smith could have to pay $500 to repair Britt’s tires.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments