Serious injury crash involving multiple teens blocks I-5

SEATTLE — Three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were shut to traffic Thursday morning after a car carrying at least two teens crashed and fell down a 60-foot embankment.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the Boeing Access Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The crash, possibly involving street racing, involved eight teens, officials said. Six of the eight were injured, with at least one person seriously injured.
One state official called the response to the crash one of the “largest I’ve ever seen.” Police investigated the crash as a “felony collision,” officers said.
Two lanes remained closed at 11 a.m., and the backup was quite long, troopers said. All lanes were reopened a short time later.
Seattle Public Schools said six of the eight injured teens are Cleveland High School students. Four of he students are 11th graders, school officials said.
Cleveland High School wrote to the families of students following the crash:
Dear Cleveland families,
I’m writing this afternoon to let you know that six Cleveland students were involved in a multiple car accident this morning on Southbound I-5, near Boeing Field. The students were on their way to school. They were all transported to the hospital, and as of the time of this writing, we are waiting to hear an update on their status.
Our hearts and thoughts are with these students, their friends and families. If you have any concerns, please contact me.
Sincerely,
George Breland
Principal
