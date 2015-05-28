Serious injury crash involving multiple teens blocks I-5

SEATTLE — Three lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were shut to traffic Thursday morning after a car carrying at least two teens crashed and fell down a 60-foot embankment.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near the Boeing Access Road, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The crash, possibly involving street racing, involved eight teens, officials said. Six of the eight were injured, with at least one person seriously injured.

One state official called the response to the crash one of the “largest I’ve ever seen.” Police investigated the crash as a “felony collision,” officers said.

Two lanes remained closed at 11 a.m., and the backup was quite long, troopers said. All lanes were reopened a short time later.

Seattle Public Schools said six of the eight injured teens are Cleveland High School students. Four of he students are 11th graders, school officials said.

We are briefly going to shut down all of SB I5 at Boeing Field and then we will be able to open everything except the right lane. CJ — Trooper Chris Webb (@wspd2pio) May 28, 2015

Here's the embankment from the I5 boeing field crash…about 60-70 feet down. CJ pic.twitter.com/JmSiy2ZDHU — Trooper Chris Webb (@wspd2pio) May 28, 2015

Cleveland High School wrote to the families of students following the crash: