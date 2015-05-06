× Cable guy late? Comcast says it will credit customers $20 if that happens

SEATTLE — Comcast has announced a new, multiyear plan to “reinvent the customer experience” by improving service, including offering customers a $20 credit if a technician arrives late.

‘To meet the goal of never being late and respecting customers’ time, Comcast is hiring hundreds of additional technicians across the country and strengthening Comcast dispatch teams and operations. If a technician doesn’t arrive on time for an appointment, Comcast will automatically credit the customer $20,” Comcast says on its website.

It added that the company’s multiyear commitment to create more than 5,500 new customer service jobs will begin with the addition of three “new state-of-the-art customer support centers” in Spokane, Albuquerque, N.M., and Tucson, Ariz.

More than 2,000 new employees will be hired at these centers, it said.

The first new center will open in Albuquerque, and the other two centers in Tucson and Spokane will be operational later this year, it said.