27-year-old Burien man found dead in King County jail cell in Kent
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old Burien man booked into the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent last Tuesday on a court-issued warrant was found dead in his cell Friday night, authorities said Monday.
The staff found the man unresponsive in his single-person cell at about 7 p.m. Friday during a routine security check and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, authorities said.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.
The King County news release did not specify the charge or complaint for which the arrest warrant was issued.
Kit
Will this cause rioting and chaos in Burien?
Rachel Ross
To all you ignorant people who think it must have been this poor mans fault…let me fill you in…August 16th 2014 after a week of being at the des Moines score jail I was rushed to highline hospital in burien. It took a week of me begging for help, refusing to go to court cause I couldn’t walk…denied a wheelchair or help of any kind. Putin the hole for 23hr lock down. I remember laying there struggling to breathe finally one night in the early hrs of the morning the took me to medical. Where I was disregarded and treated like a lower lifeform. I begged for the to keep me in medical. Denied. I made a choice then to threaten harm on myself cause I knew that was my only hope at living. They took my clothes I wad put in a crazy suit. No blanket no mattress just cement and left to die. Luckily shift change came the next nurse on staff found me naked on the floor skin yellow oxygen level @67, collapsed right lung. I was the first person to be taken by ambulance from score. My family was told I wouldn’t make it. Septic blood infection in my heart,collapsed lung, loss of kidney and liver function. I was in a coma where I remained for months. Somehow god saved me. 5months at highline 5 months at a nursing home where I still am. I have to have open heart surgery in 8 days at the uw. The infection ate away a valve in my heart. I should have received help when I asked.but they left me to die. Your all ignorant dont comment on shit u don’t know anything about.
thatcatmando
Seems there are about 20 deaths since 2010 and aside from a small blurb in the news, nothing else was released about them.
mike
Shouldn’t there be something about all these deaths?