27-year-old Burien man found dead in King County jail cell in Kent

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old Burien man booked into the King County Regional Justice Center in Kent last Tuesday on a court-issued warrant was found dead in his cell Friday night, authorities said Monday.

The staff found the man unresponsive in his single-person cell at about 7 p.m. Friday during a routine security check and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause of death.

The King County news release did not specify the charge or complaint for which the arrest warrant was issued.