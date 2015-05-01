× Freddie Gray’s death ruled a homicide, charges to be filed against 6 officers

BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby told reporters Friday that her office’s investigation, coupled with a medical examiner’s determination that Freddie Gray’s death was a homicide, led her to determine there is probable cause to file criminal charges.

Six police officers have been charged in the death of Freddie Gray, Mosby said.

Gray, 25, died in police custody from a fatal spinal cord injury, one week after he was arrested. One officer — the driver of the police van — has been charged with several counts, including second-degree depraved-heart murder. Another officer has been charged with several counts, including manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter. Two other officers have been charged with several counts, including involuntary manslaughter. And two other officers are charged with several counts, including second-degree assault.

Mosby said that three Baltimore police officers illegally arrested Freddie Gray on April 12. She also said that a knife that Gray had was not illegal.

Mosby told reporters Friday that she met with Freddie Gray’s family to discuss the case and assured them “that no one is above the law” and that she would pursue justice on his behalf.

“To the youth of this city,” Mosby said. “I will seek justice on your behalf.”

The arraginment of the six officers will occur Friday afternoon.

Mosby, 35, who comes from a long line of police officers, including her grandfather, four uncles and her mother, assumes a key role in the latest case to draw national attention to the issue of relations between police officers and the communities they are sworn to serve.

My grandfather was one of the first African-American police officers in Massachusetts and one of the things he instilled on us is the importance of public service,” Mosby said in a campaign video.

Freddie Gray’s mysterious death has turned the largely black city near the nation’s capital into a tinderbox where mostly peaceful demonstrations on Monday erupted in pockets of looting and rioting in the hours after Gray’s funeral.

A 10 p.m. citywide curfew was put into effect two days ago, and National Guard troops have joined Baltimore police in an attempt to maintain order.

On Thursday, as police handed their investigative files over to the state attorney’s officer a day earlier than planned, supporters of the former insurance company lawyer expressed confidence in Mosby’s ability to handle the volatile case.