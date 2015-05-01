Freddie Gray’s death ruled a homicide, charges to be filed against 6 officers
BALTIMORE — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby told reporters Friday that her office’s investigation, coupled with a medical examiner’s determination that Freddie Gray’s death was a homicide, led her to determine there is probable cause to file criminal charges.
Six police officers have been charged in the death of Freddie Gray, Mosby said.
Gray, 25, died in police custody from a fatal spinal cord injury, one week after he was arrested. One officer — the driver of the police van — has been charged with several counts, including second-degree depraved-heart murder. Another officer has been charged with several counts, including manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter. Two other officers have been charged with several counts, including involuntary manslaughter. And two other officers are charged with several counts, including second-degree assault.
Mosby said that three Baltimore police officers illegally arrested Freddie Gray on April 12. She also said that a knife that Gray had was not illegal.
Mosby told reporters Friday that she met with Freddie Gray’s family to discuss the case and assured them “that no one is above the law” and that she would pursue justice on his behalf.
“To the youth of this city,” Mosby said. “I will seek justice on your behalf.”
The arraginment of the six officers will occur Friday afternoon.
Mosby, 35, who comes from a long line of police officers, including her grandfather, four uncles and her mother, assumes a key role in the latest case to draw national attention to the issue of relations between police officers and the communities they are sworn to serve.
My grandfather was one of the first African-American police officers in Massachusetts and one of the things he instilled on us is the importance of public service,” Mosby said in a campaign video.
Freddie Gray’s mysterious death has turned the largely black city near the nation’s capital into a tinderbox where mostly peaceful demonstrations on Monday erupted in pockets of looting and rioting in the hours after Gray’s funeral.
A 10 p.m. citywide curfew was put into effect two days ago, and National Guard troops have joined Baltimore police in an attempt to maintain order.
On Thursday, as police handed their investigative files over to the state attorney’s officer a day earlier than planned, supporters of the former insurance company lawyer expressed confidence in Mosby’s ability to handle the volatile case.
Reedie Dixson
Thank you Mosby. Accountability and assurance the involved parties in regards to Freddie Grays death will be properly reprimanded for their actions is the first step in restoring the faith of our nation in our civil servants and judicial system…
Juggling For A Cure
Yes Reedie, a great move by Ms. Mosby that will hopefully restore accountability.
HighGrade
Maybe now, there will be more peaceful protesting than rioting….We need to stand in unity and make critical points with facts. Use intelligence, not brute force.
Juggling For A Cure
Rioting, though negative and not preferred, oddly may have helped raise awareness about the problem of law enforcement abuse.
Hello Murica
Sounds like justice is being served. Cops are out of control. Mandatory body cams that they have no ability to modify the data being recorded is a necessity, and any idiotic laws against filming police in public spaces needs to be thrown out. As long as people are not interfering with the cops, they should have every single right to record what they are doing. It protects not only the people, but the police as well if complaints are filed against them that are unwarranted.
Juggling For A Cure
Great that Marilyn Moslay will prosecute the officers involved in the death of Mr. Gray. Recall victims like John Crawford, who was executed by Beavercreek (Ohio) police for holding a toy gun at Walmart. How many senseless police killings of Black men are necessary for all to acknowledge this human rights travesty?
The challenges between the Black community and law enforcement are a result of devalued Black humanity. This is evident with unemployment: Black men 10.4, Black women 8.9, White men 4.8, and White women 4.1. Corporate executives have hegemony over Black careers as police have hegemony over Black lives.
And the text messages of law enforcement officers that revealed racial hatred toward African Americans would invariably be found on the cell phones of corporate executives. So police, including the FBI and other federal law enforcement, are a mere reflection of greater society.
As our culture values or devalues Black Americans, so follow the people with guns and badges.
today was a good day
this is a good start!! there is more criminal police out here that need to be held responsible for their crimes against all of us.
KateBMyers
car paint shops
