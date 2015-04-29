Snohomish High School briefly in lockdown after man reportedly spotted with gun nearby

SNOHOMISH — Snohomish High School was briefly placed in lockdown Wednesday due to a police report of a person with a gun in their pants on a nearby street.
The high school posted the news to their Facebook page around 7:40 a.m.
The report was unconfirmed. Sheriff’s deputies said they didn’t believe anyone was in danger, and the lockdown was purely precautionary.
The lockdown was lifted a short time later.
1 Comment
dg54321
More overreaction to innocent events. Very much doubt there was ever someone with a gun on campus.