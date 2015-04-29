Snohomish High School briefly in lockdown after man reportedly spotted with gun nearby

SNOHOMISH — Snohomish High School was briefly placed in lockdown Wednesday due to a police report of a person with a gun in their pants on a nearby street.

The high school posted the news to their Facebook page around 7:40 a.m.

The report was unconfirmed. Sheriff’s deputies said they didn’t believe anyone was in danger, and the lockdown was purely precautionary.

Deputies and K9 searching Snohomish HS campus after call to 911 reported man with handgun at school. Threat not verified at this time. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 29, 2015

The lockdown was lifted a short time later.