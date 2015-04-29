WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Snohomish High School briefly in lockdown after man reportedly spotted with gun nearby

Posted 8:55 AM, April 29, 2015, by , Updated at 08:56AM, April 29, 2015
SNOHOMISH — Snohomish High School was briefly placed in lockdown Wednesday due to a police report of a person with a gun in their pants on a nearby street.

The high school posted the news to their Facebook page around 7:40 a.m.

The report was unconfirmed. Sheriff’s deputies said they didn’t believe anyone was in danger, and the lockdown was purely precautionary.

The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

