89-year-old WWII veteran scores big at alumni game (VIDEO)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — More than 40 former college athletes dressed for Kansas University’s annual alumni flat football game Saturday.
But it was the oldest who clearly stole the show.
Bryan Sperry, an 89-year-old WWII Vet, donned his blue No. 28 jersey for the annual flag football game featuring alumni from Kansas University’s team. Sperry, a three-year letterman who in 1948 caught a long pass to set up an Orange Bowl touchdown, huddled with his team late in the game and took the ball, carrying it a long, slow way for the touchdown.
After the game, Sperry told KUsports his teammates were a little hesitant to hand him the ball at first.
“I had a lot of fun after I convinced them that I could play,” he told KUsports.com.
Sperry’s daughter posted to YouTube, saying that the alumni event was a great day for the veteran and his family.
This is my 89 year old Dad. He played for KU after WW II. He and his brother Kenneth Sperry were on the team together and played in the Orange Bowl. As you can see from his face, he loves KU and he loves football. It was a great day for him and our family.