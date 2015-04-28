89-year-old WWII veteran scores big at alumni game (VIDEO)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — More than 40 former college athletes dressed for Kansas University’s annual alumni flat football game Saturday.

But it was the oldest who clearly stole the show.

Bryan Sperry, an 89-year-old WWII Vet, donned his blue No. 28 jersey for the annual flag football game featuring alumni from Kansas University’s team. Sperry, a three-year letterman who in 1948 caught a long pass to set up an Orange Bowl touchdown, huddled with his team late in the game and took the ball, carrying it a long, slow way for the touchdown.

After the game, Sperry told KUsports his teammates were a little hesitant to hand him the ball at first.

“I had a lot of fun after I convinced them that I could play,” he told KUsports.com.

Sperry’s daughter posted to YouTube, saying that the alumni event was a great day for the veteran and his family.