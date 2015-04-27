24-year-old science teacher set to face judge on charges of sex with student, providing alcohol

Danbury, CT (WFSB) — A high school teacher accused of having sex with a student is set to face a judge Monday.

Kayla Mooney, 24, turned herself in last month after a nearly two-month investigation that began with a tip from school administrators in Danbury.

“The law is going to decide what’s going to be her fate,” said Luis Simbana, a student.

The first-year science teacher also faces charges of giving the student alcohol, according to police. Police also said the incidents happened on more than one occasion.

“It’s crazy. That’s what I think,” said Gizet Sanchez, a former student. “How can you give alcohol to a minor? People like that should be in jail.”

Eyewitness News learned officials found out about the alleged sexual assault after Mooney herself came forward. Investigators said Mooney received a harassing email from the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Mooney is scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court.