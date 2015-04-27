WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
24-year-old science teacher set to face judge on charges of sex with student, providing alcohol

Posted 10:44 AM, April 27, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Danbury, CT (WFSB) — A high school teacher accused of having sex with a student is set to face a judge Monday.

Kayla Mooney, 24, turned herself in last month after a nearly two-month investigation that began with a tip from school administrators in Danbury.

“The law is going to decide what’s going to be her fate,” said Luis Simbana, a student.

The first-year science teacher also faces charges of giving the student alcohol, according to police. Police also said the incidents happened on more than one occasion.

“It’s crazy. That’s what I think,” said Gizet Sanchez, a former student. “How can you give alcohol to a minor? People like that should be in jail.”

Eyewitness News learned officials found out about the alleged sexual assault after Mooney herself came forward. Investigators said Mooney received a harassing email from the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Mooney is scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court.

1 Comment

  • JMG

    She wasted all the money she/her family/scholarships/grants put into her education. Fool should have known better. Hopefully she gets serious jail time and when she gets out has to register as a sex offender for life. She will have a tough time getting a decent job, but its her own fault. You can’t fix stupid.

    Reply