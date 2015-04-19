× Hernandez strikes out 12 as Mariners beat Texas 3-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Felix Hernandez struck out 12 over seven innings, and Mike Zunino’s first home run of the season gave Seattle the lead for good as the Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Hernandez (2-0) was brilliant on his bobblehead night, allowing one run and two hits. The ace right-hander struck out 10 or more batters for the 34th time in his career and beat Texas for the first time since July 14, 2012.

Zunino’s homer came after a miserable first 10 games when he struck out in nearly half his at-bats. Zunino’s drive went 412 feet into the second deck in left on the first pitch of the fifth inning from Colby Lewis (1-1) and gave Seattle a 2-1 lead.