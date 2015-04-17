× ‘Breaking Bad’ style mobile meth lab bust in N. Ariz.

Yavapai County, AZ — In what may sound like a scene from the hit television show “Breaking Bad,” a deputy discovered a mobile methamphetamine lab during a traffic stop on Interstate 40, according to Dwight D’Evelyn with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday near Ashfork. The deputy pulled over a white 1995 Buick LeSabre for moving and equipment violations.

The driver was 37-year-old Mark King from Oklahoma. He had a suspended driver’s license.

There were four passengers in the car, including the owner, 19-year-old Alexander Ebat from Colorado.

Authorities said both King and Ebat exhibited physical signs of recent methamphetamine use. While searching the vehicle the deputies found a glass meth pipe and two plastic containers with meth residue inside the glove box.

In the trunk of the car, the deputy found a variety of items used to manufacture methamphetamine, including lighter fluid and bottles of sulfuric acid based drain cleaner.

A hazardous material team from the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to the scene. The team determined the lab was not active, but all of the ingredients and necessary equipment were present to manufacture methamphetamine.

King admitted purchasing the seized items with the intention to “cook” methamphetamine as part of an arrangement with Ebat who also acknowledged the same.

King and Ebat were both booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of equipment and chemicals to make dangerous drugs and possession of precursor chemicals.

Both remain in custody on a $5,000 bond.