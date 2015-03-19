Study finds some minorities stopped at disproportionate rate by Spokane police

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police stop black and Native American residents at a disproportionate rate, but don’t display racial bias when deciding who to search and arrest.
That’s according to a new report by Eastern Washington University professor Edward Byrnes.
The Spokesman-Review says that Byrnes presented his report at a meeting of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for Multicultural Affairs this week.
The study analyzed 7,021 police contacts from March to August 2014.
It found black Spokane residents made up 6 percent of police contacts in spite of being only 2.5 percent of the population. Native Americans were involved in 3 percent of police contacts despite being 1.7 percent of the general population.
Hispanics made up 3.3 percent of contacts, but are 5.3 percent of Spokane’s population.
1 Comment
Mr Arshole
I do not see a problem.
They commit most of the crime.
Asians and arabs are a minority they are not arrested like other minorities. Because they are like white people.
Ca is perfect example of america why you ask.
Asians are number one for credit scores and savings per equifax article. Whites number two.
Future of america asian and white people rule black and mexicons keep falling below.
Im so glad democrats exist they give money to blacks and mexicons keeps them dependent and out of the workforce which means out of my neighborhood.