Former teacher at The Bush School pleads not guilty to child porn-related charges
SEATTLE — Jason Christoper Paur, a former teacher at The Bush School in Seattle, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he secretly video-taped underage girls undressing while they were on a skiing trip in Canada.
The 44-year-old is to appear again in U.S. federal court in Seattle on March 19.
He is charged with five child pornography-related offenses.
Paur was arrested at the Silver Star ski area in British Columbia in December 2013. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the students had discovered a camera hidden in their bedroom. Prosecutors say he also recorded students during the annual ski trip the prior two years.
Paur had worked at The Bush School, a prestigious private school, for 10 years. He was fired following his arrest.
Kenneth Briggs
five years in prison and must sign up as a sex offender for life and not come onto any school grounds again .
JMG
This is past disgusting. I’m glad he was fired. He should never be allowed to teach again. If he had an ounce of conscience he would admit to the crime he committed and put himself on the mercy of the court (a bench trial would work just fine) and take his sentence willingly. Then after he’s served his sentence (a nice long one, say at least 25 years in general prison population) he would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his pathetic life.