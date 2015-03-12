× Former teacher at The Bush School pleads not guilty to child porn-related charges

SEATTLE — Jason Christoper Paur, a former teacher at The Bush School in Seattle, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he secretly video-taped underage girls undressing while they were on a skiing trip in Canada.

The 44-year-old is to appear again in U.S. federal court in Seattle on March 19.

He is charged with five child pornography-related offenses.

Paur was arrested at the Silver Star ski area in British Columbia in December 2013. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the students had discovered a camera hidden in their bedroom. Prosecutors say he also recorded students during the annual ski trip the prior two years.

Paur had worked at The Bush School, a prestigious private school, for 10 years. He was fired following his arrest.