WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Former teacher at The Bush School pleads not guilty to child porn-related charges

Posted 6:30 PM, March 12, 2015, by and , Updated at 06:48PM, March 12, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Jason Christopher Paur

SEATTLE — Jason Christoper Paur, a former teacher at The Bush School in Seattle, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he secretly video-taped underage girls undressing while they were on a skiing trip in Canada.

The 44-year-old is to appear again in U.S. federal court in Seattle on March 19.

He is charged with five child pornography-related offenses.

Paur was arrested at the Silver Star ski area in British Columbia in December 2013. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the students had discovered a camera hidden in their bedroom. Prosecutors say he also recorded students during the annual ski trip the prior two years.

Paur had worked at The Bush School, a prestigious private school, for 10 years. He was fired following his arrest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • JMG

    This is past disgusting. I’m glad he was fired. He should never be allowed to teach again. If he had an ounce of conscience he would admit to the crime he committed and put himself on the mercy of the court (a bench trial would work just fine) and take his sentence willingly. Then after he’s served his sentence (a nice long one, say at least 25 years in general prison population) he would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his pathetic life.

    Reply