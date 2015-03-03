WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

1,500 gallons of motor oil spills into Washington river, covers 50 birds (PHOTOS)

Posted 2:05 PM, March 3, 2015, by and , Updated at 02:12PM, March 3, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental officials say spilled oil has covered 50 birds after as much as 1,500 gallons of used motor oil leaked into irrigation canals and a river in an agricultural area of south-central Washington.

Ecology Department spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder says a subcontractor was hired Tuesday to try to save the birds.

She says the spill was discovered Sunday in Sunnyside, about 140 miles southeast of Seattle. A contractor’s workers have been using absorbent pads, protective booms and vacuum pumps to clean up the oil. The work could take weeks.

Redfield-Wilder says the oil was stored in a tank at a former feedlot and could have been there for years. The leak flowed through about 7 miles of irrigation ditches and canals and about 12 miles down the Yakima River.

The Department of Ecology released the following statement:

“Responders have observed at least 50 birds that are moderately oiled as a result of the spill.

Unified Command will work with a wildlife rehabilitation organization to conduct surveys and a full evaluation of the impacts to waterfowl and other wildlife. This will include any rehabilitation deemed necessary.

People are requested to stay away from oiled wildlife to minimize stress to the animals. Citizens should not attempt to capture any oiled wildlife; such efforts could endanger the safety both of the public and the animals.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s