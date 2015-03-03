1,500 gallons of motor oil spills into Washington river, covers 50 birds (PHOTOS)

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. (AP) — Environmental officials say spilled oil has covered 50 birds after as much as 1,500 gallons of used motor oil leaked into irrigation canals and a river in an agricultural area of south-central Washington.

Ecology Department spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder says a subcontractor was hired Tuesday to try to save the birds.

She says the spill was discovered Sunday in Sunnyside, about 140 miles southeast of Seattle. A contractor’s workers have been using absorbent pads, protective booms and vacuum pumps to clean up the oil. The work could take weeks.

Redfield-Wilder says the oil was stored in a tank at a former feedlot and could have been there for years. The leak flowed through about 7 miles of irrigation ditches and canals and about 12 miles down the Yakima River.

The Department of Ecology released the following statement: