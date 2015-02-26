WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Man allegedly tries to lure 15-year-old girl on her way to school in Edmonds

Posted 3:23 PM, February 26, 2015, by , Updated at 05:53PM, February 26, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EDMONDS, Wash.  — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car Thursday as she walked to Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. along 220th Street Southwest near Highway 99.

The girl told authorities a man in a dark- or gray-colored 4-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and told her to get in the car.  The teen refused and ran off and alerted authorities once she got to school.

She described the suspect as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing glasses and a dark jacket.  Police say they searched the area but came up empty.

The Edmonds School District alerted every school in the area to be on the lookout and keep a close eye on students.  Parents also received an email about the alert.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment