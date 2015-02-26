Man allegedly tries to lure 15-year-old girl on her way to school in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a 15-year-old girl into his car Thursday as she walked to Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. along 220th Street Southwest near Highway 99.

The girl told authorities a man in a dark- or gray-colored 4-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and told her to get in the car. The teen refused and ran off and alerted authorities once she got to school.

She described the suspect as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing glasses and a dark jacket. Police say they searched the area but came up empty.

The Edmonds School District alerted every school in the area to be on the lookout and keep a close eye on students. Parents also received an email about the alert.