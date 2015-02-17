Video shows former New England TE Aaron Hernandez dismantling his phone day after murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Jurors in the murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez have been shown a video of him dismantling his phone outside a police station the day after the killing and making calls on his lawyer’s phone.

Hernandez is accused in the June 17, 2013, killing of Odin Lloyd, who was dating his fiancée’s sister.

North Attleborough, Massachusetts, police detective Michael Elliott testified Tuesday that Hernandez came to the station late that night.

Elliott said he then used a surveillance camera to videotape Hernandez outside the police station. The video shows Hernandez taking apart his cellphone while sitting in his lawyer’s car, then making calls on the lawyer’s phone.

Prosecutors have said he was calling his co-defendant.