Car need a wash? Take a flight from Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drivers may arrive at Spokane International Airport with dirty cars but they depart clean.

A courtesy car wash is covered by the fee for parking in two garages and one outside lot.

The Spokesman-Review reports the car wash is used by about 200 vehicles a week. The minimum parking charge for the garages is $2; and they cost $10 a day, or $8 for the outside lot.

The airport car wash uses biodegradable soap and recycles the water.