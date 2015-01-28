Lynch to media: ‘You know why I’m here’ (RAW VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- Marshawn Lynch again stepped in front of the media Wednesday in Phoenix. Again, he answered every question posed with a single response.

"You know why I'm here."

Lynch, who is notoriously media shy and has been fined $100,000 this year for not talking post-game, was told by the NFL he faces more fines if he does not attend media events in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. He attends, but declines to answer questions from reporters.

"So ain't nothing changed from yesterday," Lynch said upon sitting down Wednesday. "I'm still the same person I was yesterday. And I got the same thing for you that I had yesterday."

On Tuesday's Super Bowl Media Day, Lynch responded to every question posed with, "I'm just here so I don't get fined."

Many reports seem to have tired of Lynch's single response, with some trying to tease or goad him into answering in a different manner.

"I don't know why you're here," one reporter yelled. "Can you help us out."

Only once did Lynch answer differently. When asked, "What music are you going to listen to pregame," Lynch responded saying, "It's a new song."

"By who," the reporter asked.

"Marshawn," Lynch said. "It's called you know why I'm here."

After five minutes, Lynch stood up and left the podium.

ESPN reported Lynch could face a fine for wearing a Beast Mode style hat. He was wearing that same hat Wednesday.