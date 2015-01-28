WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Boeing reports 4Q profit of $1.47 billion on airplane sales

Posted 5:44 AM, January 28, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Boeing

Courtesy Boeing Company

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing Co. says fourth-quarter profit is up 20 percent as it delivered more commercial planes, offsetting weakness in the defense business.

The results topped Wall Street expectations, but the company is giving a cautious outlook for 2015.

Boeing said Wednesday that it earned $1.47 billion, or $2.02 per share, compared with $1.23 billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Boeing says so-called core earnings were $2.31 per share. Analysts expected $2.11 per share, according to FactSet.

The company says adjusted earnings this year will be between $8.20 and $8.40 per share — below analysts’ forecast of $8.66 per share, the FactSet survey showed.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $24.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Analysts expected $23.73 billion, according to Zacks.

Boeing shares have climbed almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has dropped slightly more than 1 percent. The stock has declined roughly 4 percent in the last 12 months.

