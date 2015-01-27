High school students create UNBELIEVABLE ‘Uptown Funk’ music video in one take

DALLAS — A student project is making the rounds on the Internet after making plenty of people smile. Scot Pankey, a theater director at A. Maceo Smith New Tech High School, and his class made a viral video to the tune of of the hit song, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

And they filmed it all in one take.

“This is a great example of how a bunch of technology students let go of their fears, trusted their teacher and got down to Uptown Funk!!!” the YouTube description states.

“We are a project-based school — there are only two in the Metroplex — and that means you give the students a project, put them in teams, and they have to come up with solutions,” Pankey told the Dallas Morning News. “They had three weeks to work on it, then present as a group what they learned.”