WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Super Bowl bet of GALACTIC proportions: Star-Lord vs. Captain America

Posted 3:09 PM, January 21, 2015, by , Updated at 03:08PM, January 21, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Chris Pratt and Chris Evans (Getty Images)

Chris Pratt and Chris Evans (Getty Images)

SEATTLE — A couple of celebrities, including a famous 12, made a friendly Super Bowl wager to benefit organizations that help children.

It all started with a tweet from Chris Evans, who plays Marvel’s “Captain America.”

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” is a diehard Seahawks fan. He was even at the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Evans asked for a wager:

Pratt has complete faith in the Seahawks:

And if, somehow, the Hawks don’t win:

Clearly, Pratt is a loyal 12:

NEXT:  Sherman talks elbow, Super Bowl week, the idea of proving the Hawks to the nation (RAW INTERVIEW)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • khrystyne

    My money is Obviously on Pratt To Dominate This Bet. Big fan of both of you but I’m a Seahawk, Born and Raised Baby!
    GO HAWKS!

    Reply