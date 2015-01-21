Super Bowl bet of GALACTIC proportions: Star-Lord vs. Captain America

SEATTLE — A couple of celebrities, including a famous 12, made a friendly Super Bowl wager to benefit organizations that help children.

It all started with a tweet from Chris Evans, who plays Marvel’s “Captain America.”

Well, well, well @prattprattpratt, looks like our teams are going into battle. For the next 2 weeks, you are not my friend, you are my enemy — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 19, 2015

Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” is a diehard Seahawks fan. He was even at the NFC Championship on Sunday.

@ChrisEvans We both know there's only one Captain America and his name is Russell Wilson. #SuperBowlBound #LOB #Repeat — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 19, 2015

Evans asked for a wager:

Pratt has complete faith in the Seahawks:

@ChrisEvans OK. Seahawks win you fly yourself to Seattle, visit @seattlechildren hospital as Captain America, waving the 12th man flag. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 21, 2015

And if, somehow, the Hawks don’t win:

@prattprattpratt I accept. And when the Patriots humiliate your seachickens, I expect Star-Lord to arrive at @chris_haven in a Brady jersey — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 21, 2015

Clearly, Pratt is a loyal 12:

@ChrisEvans Humiliate my Seahawks? Maybe talk to Brady about deflating your expectations. BOOM! (legion of) You're on sucka. 😊 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 21, 2015

