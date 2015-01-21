Super Bowl bet of GALACTIC proportions: Star-Lord vs. Captain America

SEATTLE — A couple of celebrities, including a famous 12, made a friendly Super Bowl wager to benefit organizations that help children.
It all started with a tweet from Chris Evans, who plays Marvel’s “Captain America.”
Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord in the movie “Guardians of the Galaxy,” is a diehard Seahawks fan. He was even at the NFC Championship on Sunday.
Evans asked for a wager:
Pratt has complete faith in the Seahawks:
And if, somehow, the Hawks don’t win:
Clearly, Pratt is a loyal 12:
1 Comment
khrystyne
My money is Obviously on Pratt To Dominate This Bet. Big fan of both of you but I’m a Seahawk, Born and Raised Baby!
GO HAWKS!