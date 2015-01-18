WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

Relive the game as Seahawks mount dramatic comeback; win 28-22 over Packers in OT

Posted 11:53 AM, January 18, 2015, by , Updated at 06:24PM, January 18, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — The Green Bay Packers (12-4) cruised in to CenturyLink Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (12-4) at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Packers look to overcome a 4-4 road record, a hobbled Aaron Rodgers and an earlier season loss to the Seahawks. The Hawks plan to ride the back of Marshawn Lynch and a tough defense to a second-straight Super Bowl appearance.

Check our live blog below for the latest updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments