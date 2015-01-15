WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Get a custom Q13 forecast and severe weather alerts

VIDEO: Seattle woman who’s a Packers fan talks about the ‘nice heckling’, jibes she gets

Posted 8:09 PM, January 15, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE — One Seattle resident who’s a Packers fan explains what kind of reception she gets when she shows up for jury duty in her favorite team’s colors.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Joe Doney

    Heckle Heckle Heckle Ha Ha HAWK, Sea Hawk Run, Green & Gold? I swear, I always thought The Packers were Green & Yellow because of the “Cheese” attribute. Where does one eat Gold Cheese? At Seattle’s PIKE PLACE MARKET, and on Century-Link Field. What do the Packers “Cheeseheads” and Blonds have in common? They can both be Swiss, and like The Packers, are full of HOLES! Ha Ha Hawks!

    Reply