Yikes! Man nearly drowns in eggnog drinking contest

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man says he’s fully recovered after he was hospitalized for chugging a quart of eggnog so quickly that he inhaled some of creamy holiday beverage into his lungs.

Ryan Roche from Utah County told KSL-TV that he participated in an alcohol-free eggnog chugging contest at a holiday office party earlier this month.

Roche says he downed a quart of eggnog in 12 seconds without taking a breath but soon began coughing and gasping.

Hours later, a friend drove him to the hospital as Roche was shaking and struggling to breathe.

Doctors told him he had eggnog in his lungs.

He was put on oxygen and antibiotics and released from the hospital after three days.

Roche says he recovered his strength after a week.